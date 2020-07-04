1331 Cy Blackburn Circle, Dallas, TX 75217 Pleasant Grove
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have any available units?
1331 Cy Blackburn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have?
Some of 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Cy Blackburn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir offers parking.
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have a pool?
No, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have accessible units?
No, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Cy Blackburn Cir has units with dishwashers.
