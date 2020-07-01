13292 Noel Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking garage internet access yoga

About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



============================== It's been a crazy few months recently. Ever since you moved into that amazing new Dallas apartment people just can't hold themselves back. Strangers on the street ask you for your autograph & selfies. Cool chic magazines want you to be their featured story. What a whirlwind! Who knew moving into a brand new apartment would have such a dramatic impact on your life?!



Anyways, now you've managed to create a full time sustainable income (enough to quit that crappy job) just by instagramming your extremely well decorated apartment every now and then.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Custom 42' Cabinetry



Wood Plank-Style Flooring



Designer Backsplashes



Pendant Lighting



Pantries



Separate Dining Area and Breakfast Bars



Programmable Thermostat



Built-In Speakers in Living Room



Den and Loft Layouts Available



Window Coverings



Walk-In Closets



Large Soaking Tubs with Tile Surrounds



Linen Cabinets



Individual Washer & Dryer



Additional Storag



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Spin Bikes



On-Demand Fitness Classes



Yoga and Pilates studio



Two-Story Resident lounge with VIP Banquette and Social kitchen



Media Lounge with Plush seating and TVs



Social Kitchen



Gaming Area



Internet Cafe and Printing Center



Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available



Electric Car Charging Stations



Luxe Dog Park with Owners' Lounge



Built to Green Built Texas standards for Maximum Energy Efficiency and Air Quality



