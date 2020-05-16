Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5116122)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1323 Plowman Ave have any available units?
1323 Plowman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Plowman Ave have?
Some of 1323 Plowman Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Plowman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Plowman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Plowman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Plowman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Plowman Ave offer parking?
No, 1323 Plowman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Plowman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Plowman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Plowman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1323 Plowman Ave has a pool.
Does 1323 Plowman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1323 Plowman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Plowman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Plowman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)