1322 Caldwell Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:38 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1322 Caldwell Street
1322 Caldwell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1322 Caldwell Street, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have any available units?
1322 Caldwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1322 Caldwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Caldwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Caldwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Caldwell Street offers parking.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have a pool?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Caldwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Caldwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
