All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1322 Burlington Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1322 Burlington Boulevard
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:00 PM

1322 Burlington Boulevard

1322 Burlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1322 Burlington Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have any available units?
1322 Burlington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1322 Burlington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Burlington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Burlington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Burlington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Burlington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University