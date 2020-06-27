Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13217 Fall Manor Dr
13217 Fall Manor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
13217 Fall Manor Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5628743)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have any available units?
13217 Fall Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 13217 Fall Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13217 Fall Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13217 Fall Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
