All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13217 Fall Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13217 Fall Manor Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

13217 Fall Manor Dr

13217 Fall Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13217 Fall Manor Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5628743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have any available units?
13217 Fall Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 13217 Fall Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13217 Fall Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13217 Fall Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13217 Fall Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13217 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University