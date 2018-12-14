Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13216 Fall Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13216 Fall Manor Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13216 Fall Manor Dr
13216 Fall Manor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13216 Fall Manor Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5450323)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have any available units?
13216 Fall Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 13216 Fall Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Fall Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 Fall Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University