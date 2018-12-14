All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13216 Fall Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13216 Fall Manor Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

13216 Fall Manor Dr

13216 Fall Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13216 Fall Manor Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5450323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have any available units?
13216 Fall Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 13216 Fall Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Fall Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 Fall Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 Fall Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13216 Fall Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University