1319 Hansboro Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:38 AM

1319 Hansboro Ave

1319 Hansboro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Hansboro Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, fenced backyard and off-street parking with a one-car detached garage. [SBH-C] The home is located near Kiest Park and Tennis Center, Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, Catfish Connection, Baskin-Robbins, Ann's Health Food Center & Market, Wynnewood Village shopping and more. Easy access to 35! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

