1319 Hansboro Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, fenced backyard and off-street parking with a one-car detached garage. [SBH-C] The home is located near Kiest Park and Tennis Center, Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, Catfish Connection, Baskin-Robbins, Ann's Health Food Center & Market, Wynnewood Village shopping and more. Easy access to 35! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.