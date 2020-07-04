All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1314 W Red Bird Lane

1314 West Red Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1314 West Red Bird Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful traditional property with original hardwood floors and built-ins that provide distinct character in a seasoned attractive neighborhood in close proximity to The Golf Club of Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have any available units?
1314 W Red Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1314 W Red Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1314 W Red Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 W Red Bird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane offer parking?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have a pool?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 W Red Bird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 W Red Bird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 W Red Bird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

