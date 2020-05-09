Rent Calculator
13111 Burninglog Lane
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:50 PM
13111 Burninglog Lane
13111 Burninglog Ln
No Longer Available
Location
13111 Burninglog Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful two story townhouse that has vaulted and raised ceilings, disposal and microwave, new central AC systems. This home is a MUST SEE close to Richland College.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane have any available units?
13111 Burninglog Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13111 Burninglog Lane have?
Some of 13111 Burninglog Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 13111 Burninglog Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Burninglog Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Burninglog Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13111 Burninglog Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13111 Burninglog Lane offers parking.
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Burninglog Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane have a pool?
No, 13111 Burninglog Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane have accessible units?
No, 13111 Burninglog Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Burninglog Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 Burninglog Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
