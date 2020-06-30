All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:32 AM

1311 Palm Canyon Drive

1311 Palm Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Palm Springs Lane, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS Dallas townhouse with VIEWS of Downtown from the rooftop deck. Centrally located close to Downtown, BU Medical Center, Deep Ellum, Uptown and major expwys. Across form 10 acre park and green space in the heart of the city. Beautiful wood floors, granite and marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom window blinds and a two car garage. 1st floor bedroom includes a murphy bed with built-in closet and drawers along with a private bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, powder room and dining room space. 3rd floor master bedroom has seprate sitting area, en-suite with double vanities, marble countertops, separate shower and garden tub. WON'T LAST LONG, come see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have any available units?
1311 Palm Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1311 Palm Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Palm Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Palm Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Palm Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Palm Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Palm Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

