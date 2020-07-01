All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

13100 Pandora Dr

13100 Pandora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13100 Pandora Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $825

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Free basic channels, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 561

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 Pandora Dr have any available units?
13100 Pandora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13100 Pandora Dr have?
Some of 13100 Pandora Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 Pandora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13100 Pandora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 Pandora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13100 Pandora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13100 Pandora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13100 Pandora Dr offers parking.
Does 13100 Pandora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 Pandora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 Pandora Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13100 Pandora Dr has a pool.
Does 13100 Pandora Dr have accessible units?
No, 13100 Pandora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 Pandora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13100 Pandora Dr has units with dishwashers.

