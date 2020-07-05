Rent Calculator
13052 Woodbend Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:15 PM
13052 Woodbend Lane
13052 Woodbend Lane
No Longer Available
13052 Woodbend Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
dishwasher
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have any available units?
13052 Woodbend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 13052 Woodbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13052 Woodbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13052 Woodbend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane offer parking?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have a pool?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13052 Woodbend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13052 Woodbend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13052 Woodbend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
