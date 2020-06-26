Rent Calculator
1305 Queretaro Plaza
1305 Queretaro Plaza
1305 Queretaro Plaza
Location
1305 Queretaro Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have any available units?
1305 Queretaro Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1305 Queretaro Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Queretaro Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Queretaro Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza offer parking?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have a pool?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Queretaro Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Queretaro Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
