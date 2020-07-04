All apartments in Dallas
1304 Gillette Street
1304 Gillette Street

1304 Gillette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Gillette Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and ceramic tile, central heat/air, ceiling fans, a two-car garage, fenced-in backyard and W/D connections! Appliances are included with this house, that is located near Lake June Rd, Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School, the Lake June DART station, Dollar General, Henderson Chicken and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

