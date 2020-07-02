Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1302 Hollywood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1302 Hollywood Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1302 Hollywood Avenue
1302 Hollywood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1302 Hollywood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Hampton Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Tudor minutes from the Bishop Arts District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
1302 Hollywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 1302 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1302 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Hollywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Hollywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Hollywood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University