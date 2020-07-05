All apartments in Dallas
Location

1301 West Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/08/20 Adira Apartments - Property Id: 229892

Admin Fee: $250 (depends on size unit)

Adira Apartments is under New Management, with Experienced and Professional office team providing superior resident service. Stop by our community today to tour our upgraded units and select your new home and Spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment!

Call us now at 972-224-7571 or send over a message for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229892
Property Id 229892

(RLNE5883375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have any available units?
1301 W Wheatland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have?
Some of 1301 W Wheatland Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 W Wheatland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W Wheatland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W Wheatland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 W Wheatland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd offer parking?
No, 1301 W Wheatland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 W Wheatland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have a pool?
No, 1301 W Wheatland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1301 W Wheatland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W Wheatland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 W Wheatland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

