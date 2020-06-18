Rent Calculator
Dallas
Dallas, TX
12911 Kleberg Road
12911 Kleberg Road
12911 Kleberg Road
Report This Listing
Location
12911 Kleberg Road, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom property with a big back fenced yard. Garage door and garage door opener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have any available units?
12911 Kleberg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 12911 Kleberg Road currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Kleberg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Kleberg Road pet-friendly?
No, 12911 Kleberg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road offer parking?
Yes, 12911 Kleberg Road offers parking.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12911 Kleberg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have a pool?
No, 12911 Kleberg Road does not have a pool.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have accessible units?
No, 12911 Kleberg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 Kleberg Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12911 Kleberg Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12911 Kleberg Road does not have units with air conditioning.
