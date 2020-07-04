All apartments in Dallas
12828 Woodbend Ct

12828 Woodbend Court · No Longer Available
Location

12828 Woodbend Court, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 covered parking spots are included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ByZiJuc7uR&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12828 Woodbend Ct have any available units?
12828 Woodbend Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12828 Woodbend Ct have?
Some of 12828 Woodbend Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12828 Woodbend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12828 Woodbend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12828 Woodbend Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12828 Woodbend Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12828 Woodbend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12828 Woodbend Ct offers parking.
Does 12828 Woodbend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12828 Woodbend Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12828 Woodbend Ct have a pool?
No, 12828 Woodbend Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12828 Woodbend Ct have accessible units?
No, 12828 Woodbend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12828 Woodbend Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12828 Woodbend Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

