12828 Woodbend Ct

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 covered parking spots are included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ByZiJuc7uR&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com