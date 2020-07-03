Rent Calculator
12825 Jupiter Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:15 AM
12825 Jupiter Road
12825 Jupiter Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12825 Jupiter Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have any available units?
12825 Jupiter Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 12825 Jupiter Road currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Jupiter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Jupiter Road pet-friendly?
No, 12825 Jupiter Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road offer parking?
No, 12825 Jupiter Road does not offer parking.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 Jupiter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have a pool?
Yes, 12825 Jupiter Road has a pool.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have accessible units?
No, 12825 Jupiter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 Jupiter Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 Jupiter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 Jupiter Road does not have units with air conditioning.
