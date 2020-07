Amenities

Just updated in a small and quiet townhome community, right in the heart of the North Dallas area. Home offers top quality granite, porcelain backsplash, laminate floors, and modern concrete stain floor. An open concept offers a spacious living room and dining area ideal for family and friends to get together. Also, large master bedroom, vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet. Other amenities include a private courtyard. It's a must-see!