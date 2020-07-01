12641 Sunlight Drive, Dallas, TX 75230 Preston Citadel Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
THIS SPACIOUS HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS 12500 PRESTON HAS 4.5 BATHS, HUGE BREAKFAST AREA, STUDY, TWO PATIOS AND TWO CAR GARAGE. NEAR THE COPPER FITNESS CENTER AND IT BOASTS A POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND CABANA. PETS ALLOWED WITH RESTRICTIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have any available units?
12641 Sunlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12641 Sunlight Drive have?
Some of 12641 Sunlight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12641 Sunlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12641 Sunlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12641 Sunlight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive offers parking.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12641 Sunlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive has a pool.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 12641 Sunlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)