All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12641 Sunlight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12641 Sunlight Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 AM

12641 Sunlight Drive

12641 Sunlight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12641 Sunlight Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
THIS SPACIOUS HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS 12500 PRESTON HAS 4.5 BATHS, HUGE BREAKFAST AREA, STUDY, TWO PATIOS AND TWO CAR GARAGE. NEAR THE COPPER FITNESS CENTER AND IT BOASTS A POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND CABANA. PETS ALLOWED WITH RESTRICTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have any available units?
12641 Sunlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12641 Sunlight Drive have?
Some of 12641 Sunlight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12641 Sunlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12641 Sunlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12641 Sunlight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive offers parking.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12641 Sunlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive has a pool.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 12641 Sunlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12641 Sunlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12641 Sunlight Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University