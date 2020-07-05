All apartments in Dallas
1256 Woodburn Trail
1256 Woodburn Trail

1256 Woodburn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Woodburn Trail, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,986 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Woodburn Trail have any available units?
1256 Woodburn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Woodburn Trail have?
Some of 1256 Woodburn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Woodburn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Woodburn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Woodburn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Woodburn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Woodburn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Woodburn Trail offers parking.
Does 1256 Woodburn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Woodburn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Woodburn Trail have a pool?
No, 1256 Woodburn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Woodburn Trail have accessible units?
No, 1256 Woodburn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Woodburn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Woodburn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
