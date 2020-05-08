Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1255 Cleardale Drive.
1255 Cleardale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1255 Cleardale Drive
1255 Cleardale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1255 Cleardale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large Kitchen area. Full size washer and dryer hookup. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive have any available units?
1255 Cleardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1255 Cleardale Drive have?
Some of 1255 Cleardale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1255 Cleardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Cleardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Cleardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Cleardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Cleardale Drive offers parking.
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Cleardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive have a pool?
No, 1255 Cleardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1255 Cleardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Cleardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Cleardale Drive has units with dishwashers.
