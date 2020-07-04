All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1244 Cleardale Drive

1244 Cleardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Cleardale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Cleardale Drive have any available units?
1244 Cleardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 Cleardale Drive have?
Some of 1244 Cleardale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Cleardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Cleardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Cleardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Cleardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1244 Cleardale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Cleardale Drive offers parking.
Does 1244 Cleardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Cleardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Cleardale Drive have a pool?
No, 1244 Cleardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Cleardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1244 Cleardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Cleardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Cleardale Drive has units with dishwashers.

