1240 S Marlborough Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 13
1240 S Marlborough Avenue
1240 South Marlborough Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1240 South Marlborough Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home right by the shopping and restaurants of Bishop Arts District. The home features two good size bedrooms, 1 bath and a dining area. This home will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
1240 S Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1240 S Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue offers parking.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 S Marlborough Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 S Marlborough Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
