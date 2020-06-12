Rent Calculator
1240 OAK PARK Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:17 PM
1 of 24
1240 OAK PARK Drive
1240 Oak Park Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1240 Oak Park Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet, quaint neighborhood, property well maintained. Wood fenced back yard, some trees, and sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have any available units?
1240 OAK PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have?
Some of 1240 OAK PARK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1240 OAK PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 OAK PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 OAK PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 OAK PARK Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 OAK PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 OAK PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 OAK PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 OAK PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 OAK PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 OAK PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
