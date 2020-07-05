Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 124 Cliff Heights Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
124 Cliff Heights Circle
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:03 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
124 Cliff Heights Circle
124 Cliff Heights Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
124 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with fresh paint, new carpet, new fence, and hardwood floors. Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk. Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have any available units?
124 Cliff Heights Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have?
Some of 124 Cliff Heights Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 124 Cliff Heights Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Cliff Heights Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Cliff Heights Circle pet-friendly?
No, 124 Cliff Heights Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle offer parking?
Yes, 124 Cliff Heights Circle offers parking.
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Cliff Heights Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have a pool?
No, 124 Cliff Heights Circle does not have a pool.
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Cliff Heights Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Cliff Heights Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Cliff Heights Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University