Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1239 Iowa Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1239 Iowa Avenue
1239 Iowa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1239 Iowa Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms home with wood floors thorough the main areas, tile o the kitchen, spacious yard gated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue have any available units?
1239 Iowa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1239 Iowa Avenue have?
Some of 1239 Iowa Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1239 Iowa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Iowa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Iowa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Iowa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Iowa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
