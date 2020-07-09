Rent Calculator
Location
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75235
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, remodeled property!! Everything is brand new!! Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Tile. Close to Love Field. Go and Show!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
