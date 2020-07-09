All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive

1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, remodeled property!! Everything is brand new!! Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Tile. Close to Love Field. Go and Show!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Village Meadow
8614 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University