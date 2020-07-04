All apartments in Dallas
12340 Band Box Place

12340 Band Box Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12340 Band Box Pl, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
12340 Band Box Place Available 05/01/19 Fabulous North Dallas Galleria Area Home! 12340 Band Box 4/2/2 Cul-De-Sac - Newly remodeled single-story mid-century ranch, with new paint, carpet, floors, modern fans and fixtures. Sun room
overlooks the expansive 0.28 acre lot with a fountain pond, flagstone patio and lush landscaping which makes for a great
backyard escape. Super spacious bedrooms, with walk-in closets. The master bedroom and bath are separated by an
awesome sliding barn door, and two of the bedrooms are connected via a Jack and Jill bathroom. Situated at the end of a
cul-de-sac in an extremely convenient location minutes from I-635 and close to the Galleria and all that the new MidTown
Dallas complex will have to offer. 20 min to DFW, Love Field, Downtown Dallas and close to the best private schools in
town.

We do all paperwork. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.

From 635 LBJ Frwy go south on Marsh, left on High Meadow, second left on Band Box, home at end of Cul-de-sac on the
right

(RLNE3755776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12340 Band Box Place have any available units?
12340 Band Box Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12340 Band Box Place have?
Some of 12340 Band Box Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12340 Band Box Place currently offering any rent specials?
12340 Band Box Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 Band Box Place pet-friendly?
No, 12340 Band Box Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12340 Band Box Place offer parking?
No, 12340 Band Box Place does not offer parking.
Does 12340 Band Box Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12340 Band Box Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 Band Box Place have a pool?
No, 12340 Band Box Place does not have a pool.
Does 12340 Band Box Place have accessible units?
No, 12340 Band Box Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 Band Box Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12340 Band Box Place does not have units with dishwashers.

