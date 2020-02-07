All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12312 Oberlin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12312 Oberlin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12312 Oberlin Drive

12312 Oberlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12312 Oberlin Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Hamilton Park Historic

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute house with upgrades! Open floorplan with 2 living areas. Oversized laundry room. Large, private yard with nice patio and large shade trees. Off Forest Lane and only minutes from NorthPark, Galleria Dallas, 635 and Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Oberlin Drive have any available units?
12312 Oberlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12312 Oberlin Drive have?
Some of 12312 Oberlin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 Oberlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Oberlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Oberlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12312 Oberlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12312 Oberlin Drive offer parking?
No, 12312 Oberlin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12312 Oberlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 Oberlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Oberlin Drive have a pool?
No, 12312 Oberlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12312 Oberlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 12312 Oberlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 Oberlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 Oberlin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University