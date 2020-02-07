12312 Oberlin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute house with upgrades! Open floorplan with 2 living areas. Oversized laundry room. Large, private yard with nice patio and large shade trees. Off Forest Lane and only minutes from NorthPark, Galleria Dallas, 635 and Downtown Dallas.