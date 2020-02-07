12312 Oberlin Drive, Dallas, TX 75243 Hamilton Park Historic
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Cute house with upgrades! Open floorplan with 2 living areas. Oversized laundry room. Large, private yard with nice patio and large shade trees. Off Forest Lane and only minutes from NorthPark, Galleria Dallas, 635 and Downtown Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
