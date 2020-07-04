12305 Halima Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand NEW 4 bedrooms 3.1 bath modern townhouse is a must see for those looking in the Lake Highlands area. The home opens to a spacious foyer with a beautiful wooden staircase that retreats to the upper floor. A gas fire place will provide all the warmth you need for the brief Texas winters. The open concept kitchen is masterfully designed to give plenty of room for moving about while also providing plenty of storage space in the cabinets and drawers. When you reach the second floor, you're greeted by beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom offers plenty of room for all your belongings and the accompanying bathroom boasts a dual vanity sinks and a large shower bathtub.