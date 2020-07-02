All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 123 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
123 Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Main Street

123 W Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Fort Worth Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

123 W Main St, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE2141955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Main Street have any available units?
123 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 123 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 123 Main Street offer parking?
No, 123 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Main Street have a pool?
No, 123 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University