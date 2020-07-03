All apartments in Dallas
1226 Dalview Ave
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

1226 Dalview Ave

1226 Dalview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Dalview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE RENTAL HOME AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. First come first served. Close to schools, stores, and shopping centers, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Dalview Ave have any available units?
1226 Dalview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1226 Dalview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Dalview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Dalview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Dalview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave offer parking?
No, 1226 Dalview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Dalview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave have a pool?
No, 1226 Dalview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave have accessible units?
No, 1226 Dalview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Dalview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Dalview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Dalview Ave has units with air conditioning.

