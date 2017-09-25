All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12250 Abrams Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12250 Abrams Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

12250 Abrams Rd

12250 Abrams Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12250 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Northeast Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $970

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Volleyball, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 796

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 Abrams Rd have any available units?
12250 Abrams Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12250 Abrams Rd have?
Some of 12250 Abrams Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 Abrams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12250 Abrams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 Abrams Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12250 Abrams Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12250 Abrams Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12250 Abrams Rd offers parking.
Does 12250 Abrams Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 Abrams Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 Abrams Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12250 Abrams Rd has a pool.
Does 12250 Abrams Rd have accessible units?
No, 12250 Abrams Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 Abrams Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 Abrams Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University