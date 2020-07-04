All apartments in Dallas
12231 Cross Creek Drive

12231 Cross Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12231 Cross Creek Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
4 bedroom and 3.5 baths on a large oversized three level creek lot. One and a half blocks from the Richland College walking trail. Recent updates. Wood floors downstairs. Built in den bookcase-shelves. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Wet bar and wood burning fireplace are downstairs. Oversized pool and hot tub. Large wood deck in addition to concrete pool and patio area. Richardson ISD. Furniture available at no charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have any available units?
12231 Cross Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have?
Some of 12231 Cross Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12231 Cross Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12231 Cross Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12231 Cross Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12231 Cross Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12231 Cross Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12231 Cross Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12231 Cross Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12231 Cross Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12231 Cross Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12231 Cross Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

