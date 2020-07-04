12231 Cross Creek Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom and 3.5 baths on a large oversized three level creek lot. One and a half blocks from the Richland College walking trail. Recent updates. Wood floors downstairs. Built in den bookcase-shelves. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Wet bar and wood burning fireplace are downstairs. Oversized pool and hot tub. Large wood deck in addition to concrete pool and patio area. Richardson ISD. Furniture available at no charge.