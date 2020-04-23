Rent Calculator
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:13 PM
12223 Jackson Creek Drive
12223 Jackson Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12223 Jackson Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have any available units?
12223 Jackson Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have?
Some of 12223 Jackson Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12223 Jackson Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12223 Jackson Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 Jackson Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 Jackson Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12223 Jackson Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
