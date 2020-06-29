12133 Hoblitzelle Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 4/1/2 Home in Richardson ISD - Adorable property with tons of curb appeal. Bright neutral paint tones accented by dark hardwood floors give the home a fresh and modern feel. Spacious and open kitchen with dining area boasts white cabinets, quartz countertops, and black appliances. Private master suite, full-size washer and dryer connections and oversized backyard.



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.



(RLNE4903918)