Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12133 Cromwell Drive
12133 Cromwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12133 Cromwell Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home steps away from Addison.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have any available units?
12133 Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 12133 Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12133 Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive offer parking?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have a pool?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12133 Cromwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12133 Cromwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12133 Cromwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
