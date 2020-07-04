Rent Calculator
12132 Cromwell Drive
12132 Cromwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12132 Cromwell Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath with New Roof, new carpet, Price to sell....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive have any available units?
12132 Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12132 Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 12132 Cromwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12132 Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12132 Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12132 Cromwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive offer parking?
No, 12132 Cromwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12132 Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive have a pool?
No, 12132 Cromwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 12132 Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12132 Cromwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
