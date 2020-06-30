All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

12130 Pleasant Valley Drive

12130 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12130 Pleasant Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
12130 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12130 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12130 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

