Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12110 Galva Dr.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12110 Galva Dr.
12110 Galva Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12110 Galva Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE5139307)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have any available units?
12110 Galva Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 12110 Galva Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12110 Galva Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12110 Galva Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. offer parking?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have a pool?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12110 Galva Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12110 Galva Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
