Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12107 Schroeder Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12107 Schroeder Road
12107 Schroeder Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12107 Schroeder Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone home off 75 and forest. New stove and microwave. Hardwood floors and completely redone bathrooms. Come see it! Apply online at Gem Realty website (Gemtx) Homes for sale or lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have any available units?
12107 Schroeder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 12107 Schroeder Road currently offering any rent specials?
12107 Schroeder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 Schroeder Road pet-friendly?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road offer parking?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not offer parking.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have a pool?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not have a pool.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have accessible units?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12107 Schroeder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12107 Schroeder Road does not have units with air conditioning.
