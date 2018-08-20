This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a corner lot with a rear entry garage. Check out the awesome sunroom off the large family room! This home is equipped with a lot of storage and 2 large living rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Wagon Wheels Trail have any available units?
1209 Wagon Wheels Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Wagon Wheels Trail have?
Some of 1209 Wagon Wheels Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Wagon Wheels Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Wagon Wheels Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.