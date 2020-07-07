Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1208 Parlay Circle.
1208 Parlay Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:21 PM
1 of 9
1208 Parlay Circle
1208 Parlay Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1208 Parlay Circle, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful view of the lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have any available units?
1208 Parlay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1208 Parlay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Parlay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Parlay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle offer parking?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have a pool?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have accessible units?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Parlay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Parlay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Parlay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
