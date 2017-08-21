All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1206 Wilbur St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1206 Wilbur St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Wilbur St

1206 Wilbur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Wilbur Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom one and a half bath home with a one car detached garage, hardwood floors and a cozy wood burning fire place. All appliances including full size washer and dryer, no garbage disposal. Must use owners' landscape company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Wilbur St have any available units?
1206 Wilbur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Wilbur St have?
Some of 1206 Wilbur St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Wilbur St currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Wilbur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Wilbur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Wilbur St is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Wilbur St offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Wilbur St offers parking.
Does 1206 Wilbur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Wilbur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Wilbur St have a pool?
No, 1206 Wilbur St does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Wilbur St have accessible units?
No, 1206 Wilbur St does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Wilbur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Wilbur St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University