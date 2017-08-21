1206 Wilbur St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom one and a half bath home with a one car detached garage, hardwood floors and a cozy wood burning fire place. All appliances including full size washer and dryer, no garbage disposal. Must use owners' landscape company.