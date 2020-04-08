Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12040 Galva Drive.
Dallas, TX
12040 Galva Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:38 PM
12040 Galva Drive
12040 Galva Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12040 Galva Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodeled property is move-in ready!! Refinished hardwood floors, paint and tile. Near nice restaurants and entertainment. Great location. Stove to be installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12040 Galva Drive have any available units?
12040 Galva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12040 Galva Drive have?
Some of 12040 Galva Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 12040 Galva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12040 Galva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 Galva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12040 Galva Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12040 Galva Drive offer parking?
No, 12040 Galva Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12040 Galva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12040 Galva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 Galva Drive have a pool?
No, 12040 Galva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12040 Galva Drive have accessible units?
No, 12040 Galva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 Galva Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12040 Galva Drive has units with dishwashers.
