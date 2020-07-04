All apartments in Dallas
12016 Bencrest Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:39 PM

12016 Bencrest Place

12016 Bencrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

12016 Bencrest Place, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Architecturally redesigned inside & out, Mid Century Modern inspired, 4 beds + office, 4 baths, two master suites, split bdrm floorplan, quiet cul-de-sac. Custom finish selections, gorgeous stain onsite solid hardwoods, modern fixtures, dimmable recessed lights. Elegant kitchen with full overlay cabinets, quartz countertops, 8' island, custom lighting, commercial appliances, two pantries with pull-out shelving. Refrigerator included. Low maintenance landscaping, new sprinklers, Ring Doorbell & James Hardie board siding. Located minutes from world class schools, shopping, dining with easy freeway access. Glen Cove Park & Swim Club (with membership) walking distance. Available May 1. Virtual tour upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 Bencrest Place have any available units?
12016 Bencrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12016 Bencrest Place have?
Some of 12016 Bencrest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12016 Bencrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
12016 Bencrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 Bencrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 12016 Bencrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12016 Bencrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 12016 Bencrest Place offers parking.
Does 12016 Bencrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12016 Bencrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 Bencrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 12016 Bencrest Place has a pool.
Does 12016 Bencrest Place have accessible units?
No, 12016 Bencrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 Bencrest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12016 Bencrest Place has units with dishwashers.

