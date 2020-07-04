12016 Bencrest Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Architecturally redesigned inside & out, Mid Century Modern inspired, 4 beds + office, 4 baths, two master suites, split bdrm floorplan, quiet cul-de-sac. Custom finish selections, gorgeous stain onsite solid hardwoods, modern fixtures, dimmable recessed lights. Elegant kitchen with full overlay cabinets, quartz countertops, 8' island, custom lighting, commercial appliances, two pantries with pull-out shelving. Refrigerator included. Low maintenance landscaping, new sprinklers, Ring Doorbell & James Hardie board siding. Located minutes from world class schools, shopping, dining with easy freeway access. Glen Cove Park & Swim Club (with membership) walking distance. Available May 1. Virtual tour upon request.