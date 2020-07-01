All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:32 AM

1201 S Westmoreland Rd

1201 S Westmoreland Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1201 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 3 bath home in Oak Cliff/Cockrell Hill includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard and a 2-car garage! The home is located along the bus line for an easy commute, and is near Walgreens, Jack in the Box, Thrift Town, Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and more! The home is one block away from Martin Weiss Park and Swimming Pool, perfect for summertime fun! It's also near a variety of schools, including Artureo Salazar Elementary School and Leila P Cowart Elementary School.It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

